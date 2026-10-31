Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today, 31 October 2026 – USD, AED, SAR and GBP to PKR

US dollar selling rate stands at Rs280, while the British pound is quoted at Rs375.50.

UAE dirham and Saudi riyal selling rates are quoted at Rs76.35 and Rs74.40, respectively.

Currency exchange rates may vary across Pakistan’s open market, with interbank trading closed for the weekend.

The US dollar, UAE dirham, Saudi riyal and British pound exchange rates against the Pakistani rupee for Saturday, October 31, 2026, are available, with the dollar quoted at Rs280 in the open market.

The US dollar buying rate stands at Rs277.50, while the selling rate is Rs280. The British pound is quoted at Rs371.65 for buying and Rs375.50 for selling.

The UAE dirham is trading at a buying rate of Rs75.50 and a selling rate of Rs76.35, while the Saudi riyal is quoted at Rs73.90 for buying and Rs74.40 for selling.

The latest reference exchange rates for major foreign currencies in Pakistan are listed below.

Currency Buying Rate (PKR) Selling Rate (PKR) US Dollar (USD) Rs277.50 Rs280.00 UAE Dirham (AED) Rs75.50 Rs76.35 Saudi Riyal (SAR) Rs73.90 Rs74.40 British Pound (GBP) Rs371.65 Rs375.50

The dollar rate in Pakistan remains significant for importers, exporters and businesses involved in international transactions. Changes in the USD to PKR exchange rate affect the rupee cost of imported fuel, machinery, raw materials and other goods.

The UAE dirham and Saudi riyal rates are closely followed by millions of Pakistanis working in the Gulf countries. Remittances from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates remain an important source of foreign exchange for Pakistan.

The AED to PKR and SAR to PKR exchange rates are also relevant for families receiving money from overseas, as well as travellers visiting the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The British pound rate is particularly important for Pakistanis living in the United Kingdom, students paying educational expenses and businesses making payments to British companies.

Pakistan’s interbank foreign exchange market is normally closed on Saturdays and Sundays. As October 31 falls on a Saturday, Friday’s closing rates serve as the latest interbank reference, while open-market quotations may differ.

Currency exchange companies generally maintain separate buying and selling rates. The buying rate is the price at which an exchange company purchases foreign currency from customers, while the selling rate is the price charged to customers purchasing foreign currency.

Actual exchange rates may vary between banks and exchange companies in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and other cities.