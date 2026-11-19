Imran Khan’s Lawyer Demands Immediate Transfer to Private Hospital, Cites Court Orders

Former prime minister Imran Khan’s lawyer has demanded his immediate transfer from Adiala Jail to Shifa International Hospital, alleging non-compliance with Supreme Court directions regarding medical treatment.

The legal notice also calls for the restoration of family meetings, contact with Khan’s sons in the UK, access to reading materials and television, and daily outdoor exercise.

Separately, PTI-backed Senate opposition leader Allama Raja Nasir Abbas has urged the PPP to demonstrate its commitment to democracy by supporting the restoration of the elected government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A lawyer representing jailed former prime minister Imran Khan has demanded his immediate transfer from Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail to a private hospital, accusing prison authorities of failing to implement judicial orders concerning his medical treatment and detention conditions.

In a legal notice addressed to the Adiala Jail superintendent on Wednesday, lawyer Khalid Yusuf Chaudhry called for the implementation of a Supreme Court order dated August 18, 2026, which he said required authorities to ensure comprehensive medical facilities for the former prime minister.

According to the lawyer, the court had directed that Khan receive treatment at Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad. However, he alleged that prison authorities instead transferred the former prime minister to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), contrary to the specified medical arrangements.

Chaudhry maintained that the authorities were legally obligated to comply with the court’s directions and demanded that Khan be shifted to the designated private hospital without further delay.

The legal notice also referred to an Islamabad High Court ruling issued on August 6, 2026, concerning Khan’s rights and facilities during imprisonment.

The lawyer said the ruling covered several aspects of the former prime minister’s detention, including his ability to meet family members and his wife, maintain audio and video communication with his sons living in the United Kingdom, and access newspapers, books and television.

The notice further cited Khan’s entitlement to one hour of outdoor exercise each day, describing it as part of the facilities covered by the court’s directions.

Chaudhry objected to restrictions on Khan’s contact with family members and other individuals, arguing that prolonged isolation and limitations on human interaction could not be justified solely on security grounds.

He urged the jail administration to restore the facilities identified in the judicial orders and ensure that Khan’s medical and custodial rights were fully respected.

The lawyer’s allegations concern the implementation of court directions, while the notice itself does not establish that prison authorities have been found in violation of those orders.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed opposition leader in the Senate, Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, separately called on Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to demonstrate his commitment to constitutional supremacy by supporting the restoration of the elected government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking to reporters, Abbas referred to Bilawal’s press conference in Karachi a day earlier, during which the PPP chairman had emphasised democracy, constitutional governance and political consensus.

Abbas argued that the PPP should translate those statements into practical political action by seeking the resignation of the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and supporting an end to governor’s rule in the province.

He said the party’s position on democracy should be judged by its actions rather than public statements.

The opposition leader maintained that if the PPP was genuinely committed to constitutional principles, it should support the PTI’s demand for the restoration of the elected provincial government.

Abbas also called for the resignation of the PPP-affiliated governor, arguing that such a step would demonstrate the party’s willingness to uphold democratic institutions.

He said Pakistan could not achieve lasting political stability or national progress without respect for the Constitution and the supremacy of democratic institutions.

The senator urged Bilawal and the PPP leadership to demonstrate their stated commitment to democracy through concrete measures in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rather than limiting their position to political speeches and declarations.

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