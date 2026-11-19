Pakistani Rupee Strengthens Against US Dollar, Closes at Rs 276.52

The Pakistani rupee gained 3 paisa against the US dollar, closing at Rs 276.52 in the interbank market on Thursday.

The dollar was quoted at Rs 277.24 for buying and Rs278.35 for selling in the open market.

The US dollar remained strong internationally following signals of further interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve.

The Pakistani rupee recorded another marginal improvement against the US dollar on Thursday, November 19, appreciating by 0.01% in the interbank market as the local currency continued its recent upward movement.

According to the latest currency market figures, the rupee closed at Rs276.52 against the US dollar, gaining 3 paisa compared with Wednesday’s closing rate of Rs276.55.

In the interbank market, the dollar’s buying rate stood at Rs276.52, while the selling rate was recorded at Rs276.72.

The rupee also registered a slight improvement in the open market, where the dollar’s buying rate declined by 3 paisa to Rs277.24. However, the selling rate increased by 1 paisa to Rs278.35.

The local currency showed mixed performance against other major foreign currencies, including the euro, UAE dirham and Saudi riyal.

Against the euro, the rupee weakened by 20 paisa on the buying side, taking the rate to Rs304.40. However, it gained 11 paisa on the selling side, with the rate closing at Rs307.30.

The UAE dirham became slightly more expensive, with its buying rate increasing by 3 paisa to Rs75.56 and its selling rate rising by 2 paisa to Rs76.13.

Similarly, the Saudi riyal gained 7 paisa on the buying side and 5 paisa on the selling side, closing at Rs73.95 and Rs74.45, respectively.

The latest currency rates in Pakistan’s open market were recorded as follows:

Currency Buying (Rs) Selling (Rs) US Dollar (USD) 277.24 278.35 Euro (EUR) 304.40 307.30 UAE Dirham (AED) 75.56 76.13 Saudi Riyal (SAR) 73.95 74.45

In international markets, the US dollar remained near its highest level in 19 months on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting indicated that further interest rate increases could be necessary to control inflation.

Minutes from the October 27–28 meeting, released on Wednesday, showed that Federal Reserve officials were increasingly concerned about persistent inflationary pressures. Although policymakers agreed to keep interest rates unchanged at the meeting, they discussed the possibility of adopting tighter monetary measures.

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller also indicated that the central bank should consider increasing interest rates by 50 basis points in December or signal a faster pace of rate increases during 2027.

The stronger US dollar placed pressure on several major international currencies.

The Australian dollar dropped to $0.6692, its lowest level in 10 months, after employment figures showed that the country’s workforce had contracted for a second consecutive month in October.

Australia’s unemployment rate also climbed to its highest level in five years, strengthening expectations that the country’s interest rates may have already reached their peak.

The euro remained close to its weakest level since April 2025, trading at $1.0977, while the British pound hovered near a one-month low of $1.3152.

The Japanese yen was relatively unchanged at 159.39 against the dollar, remaining close to the closely monitored level of 160.

Global financial markets also remained focused on developments in the technology sector. Shares of US chipmaker Nvidia declined despite the company reporting stronger-than-expected revenue and guidance.

The decline followed uncertainty surrounding the departure of Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang as chief executive last week after his admission of extramarital affairs.

Meanwhile, international oil prices increased on Thursday as concerns over supply disruptions in the Middle East outweighed expectations of excess global production.

Attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz raised concerns about possible interruptions to oil transportation through the strategically important waterway.

Brent crude futures increased by $1.24, or 1.35%, to $93.19 per barrel at 1416 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for December delivery rose by $1.29, or 1.6%, to $84.55 per barrel.

The December contract is scheduled to expire on Friday, while the more actively traded January contract gained $1.30, or 1.6%, to $83.61 per barrel.