Pakistan agrees to send more forces to Saudi Arabia without parliamentary vote

Pakistan has agreed to reinforce Saudi Arabia under its defence pact with the kingdom and Turkey.

The decision follows escalating Houthi attacks and comes without a parliamentary vote.

Deployment details remain confidential, raising questions about civilian oversight.

Pakistan has agreed to send additional military forces to Saudi Arabia without a parliamentary vote as the kingdom faces escalating attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis.

The move follows the first activation of the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement, signed by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey in August. The agreement treats an armed attack against any member as an attack against all three.

Following an emergency meeting in Riyadh on October 5, the three countries agreed to provide military forces and capabilities and arrange their rapid deployment in accordance with their national laws.

Pakistan’s military spokesperson, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, reaffirmed Islamabad’s commitment to Saudi Arabia’s security and the protection of its holy sites. Asked about fresh deployments, he said details concerning the alliance’s operations remained confidential.

The absence of a parliamentary vote marks a departure from 2015, when lawmakers unanimously decided that Pakistan should remain neutral in the Saudi-led military campaign in Yemen, while pledging to defend Saudi territory and holy sites.

The latest decision comes after constitutional changes placed Field Marshal Asim Munir in command of all three military services until 2030. Atlantic Council analyst Michael Kugelman described the development as reflecting a changed political environment and the military’s growing influence over foreign policy.

Pakistan’s information ministry said the alliance had completed all necessary government procedures, but did not specify whether the cabinet or parliament had considered the deployment.

The number of additional personnel, their responsibilities and the duration of their deployment have not been disclosed. It also remains unclear whether Pakistani forces will take part directly in operations against the Houthis.