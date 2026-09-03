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Mohsin Naqvi’s Statement Goes Viral: ‘Pakistan Cricket Is Not the Problem, I Am’

PT Web Desk September 3, 2026
  • PCB chairman says criticism from respected former players such as Wasim Akram is taken seriously.
  • Naqvi acknowledges Pakistan’s poor Test record but points to improvement in white-ball cricket.
  • The interior minister also held talks with senior British officials on Afghanistan and regional security.
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Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has defended the national team against personal attacks while acknowledging that Pakistan’s recent performance in Test cricket has been disappointing.

Speaking in London, Naqvi said he had never been afraid of criticism and would continue to perform his responsibilities without being distracted by personal opposition.

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He said criticism from individuals with no meaningful achievements did not concern him. However, he added that he takes observations from accomplished former cricketers, including Pakistan great Wasim Akram, seriously.

Naqvi claimed that some critics were less concerned about the state of Pakistan cricket and more focused on targeting him personally.

Discussing the national team’s performance, the PCB chairman said Pakistan had shown improvement in white-ball cricket. He admitted, however, that the team’s performance in Test cricket had been very poor and required attention.

Naqvi urged supporters to maintain confidence in the players, saying criticism of their performance was understandable but their humiliation would not be tolerated.

Separately, Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan’s interior minister, met British Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood during his visit to London. He also held talks with UK Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Stephen Doughty.

The meetings covered bilateral matters as well as developments concerning Pakistan, Afghanistan and the wider regional security situation.

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