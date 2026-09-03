4,000MW Power Shortfall Triggers Up to Eight Hours of Unannounced Loadshedding

Electricity demand has reached 24,000MW, while available generation stands at around 20,000MW.

Consumers are facing six to eight hours of unannounced outages during peak periods, with longer cuts in high-loss areas.

LNG supply disruptions and the high cost of furnace oil and diesel generation have reduced available power production.

A 4,000-megawatt electricity shortfall has triggered widespread unannounced loadshedding across Pakistan, leaving consumers without power for up to eight hours during peak demand periods.

Electricity demand currently stands at approximately 24,000MW, while total generation remains limited to around 20,000MW, creating a significant gap between supply and demand.

Consumers in several parts of the country are experiencing six to eight hours of unannounced power outages. The duration is reportedly even longer in areas with high transmission and distribution losses.

Furnace oil and diesel-powered plants are not being operated because electricity generated through these fuels is considerably more expensive. The suspension of imported LNG supplies from Qatar following the closure of the sea route has further affected generation, taking LNG-based power capacity out of the national system.

To address the supply gap, the Power Division requested 300 million cubic feet per day of locally produced gas from the Petroleum Ministry. However, the ministry has indicated that it can provide no more than 100 MMCFD.

The government has also issued a tender to purchase one LNG cargo from the spot market as part of efforts to restore fuel supplies and ease pressure on the electricity system.