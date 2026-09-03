FBR Identifies 16 Senior Officers With Dual Nationality or Foreign Residency

The identified officials include 10 Inland Revenue Service officers and six Pakistan Customs Service officers.

All 16 officers reportedly hold either foreign nationality or permanent residency abroad.

FBR has ordered further scrutiny and directed officers to disclose their foreign status within 90 days.

The Federal Board of Revenue has identified 16 senior officers who hold dual nationality or permanent residency in foreign countries.

The officials include 10 officers from the Inland Revenue Service and six from the Pakistan Customs Service.

The Inland Revenue officials identified in the available records include one Grade-21 officer, six Grade-20 officers and two Grade-19 officers. The Pakistan Customs Service officials comprise two Grade-20 officers, three Grade-19 officers and one Grade-17 officer.