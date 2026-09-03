Uzma Khan Files Second Contempt Plea Over Access to Imran Khan

Dr Uzma Khan has filed a second contempt petition in the Supreme Court over alleged restrictions on family access to Imran Khan.

The petition claims the Supreme Court’s August 18 order permitting family meetings was not implemented.

It also alleges that the PTI founder was prevented from speaking to his sons by telephone.

Dr Uzma Khan has approached the Supreme Court for a second time with a contempt of court petition concerning alleged restrictions on meetings with former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan.

The petition claims that the authorities failed to implement the Supreme Court’s August 18 order regarding access to Khan. It alleges that Dr Uzma was not permitted to meet her brother despite the court’s directions.

It further states that Aleema Khanum and Qasim Zaman were also prevented from meeting the incarcerated PTI founder.

The application additionally alleges that Khan was denied permission to speak with his sons by telephone, raising concerns over his continued access to family members and communication with his children.

Additional documents have been submitted in support of the contempt petition. Two separate miscellaneous applications were also filed, requesting that the supplementary material be formally included in the court record.

The latest application is Dr Uzma’s second contempt petition before the Supreme Court in connection with the continuing dispute over family meetings and telephone access.

The petition asks the court to take notice of the alleged non-compliance with its August 18 order and to address the restrictions placed on Khan’s communication with his family.

The allegations will be considered by the Supreme Court as legal proceedings in the matter continue.