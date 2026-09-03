Pakistan’s Annual Inflation Climbs to 11.15% in August

Annual inflation returned to double digits, rising from 9.2% in July to 11.15% in August.

Consumer prices increased by 1.19% on a monthly basis, while average inflation for July and August stood at 10.17%.

Food, utilities, transport, healthcare and construction costs all recorded increases.

Pakistan’s annual inflation rate climbed to 11.15% in August, returning to double digits as households faced further increases in food, utilities, transport and healthcare costs.

Inflation had stood at 9.2% in July, while the average rate during the first two months of the period from July to August was recorded at 10.17%. On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices increased by 1.19% in August.

Food prices remained a major source of inflationary pressure. Onion prices surged by 46% during the month, recording the sharpest increase among essential food items, while eggs became 11.51% more expensive.

Potato prices rose by 6.82%, followed by vegetables at 5.50% and wheat at 5.25%. Gram prices increased by 4.77%, while besan became 3.74% more expensive. Flour prices also rose by more than 2%.

Consumers additionally paid higher prices for tea, lentils, ghee and powdered milk, further increasing the cost of basic household necessities.

Expenses related to fuel, water supply and electricity also increased. Transport fares recorded an annual rise of up to 20%, adding to travel costs for households across the country.

Higher hospital charges, medicine prices, doctors’ fees and construction material costs placed additional pressure on family budgets, contributing to the broader rise in inflation during August.