PIA to Launch Daily London Flights From October 27

PIA will increase its London service from four to seven weekly flights, providing daily connectivity from Pakistan.

Islamabad will receive five weekly London flights, while Lahore will operate two services each week.

The airline has also invited bids for freight handling and clearance services at its Paris station.

Pakistan International Airlines has decided to expand its flight operations to London, with daily connectivity from Pakistan scheduled to begin on October 27.

Under the revised schedule, the national carrier will operate five flights a week between Islamabad and London. Two additional weekly services will connect Lahore with the British capital.

PIA currently operates four weekly flights to London. The expansion to seven services a week will allow passengers to travel between Pakistan and London every day.

The airline said the increase reflects growing passenger demand and greater confidence among travellers in its services.

Separately, PIA has issued an international tender to appoint a freight handling, clearing and forwarding agent in France.

The selected company will provide freight handling and customs clearance services at PIA’s Paris station for three years. Its responsibilities will include managing the airline’s clearing and forwarding requirements in the French capital.

Interested companies have been invited to submit their bids to PIA’s supply chain department by September 3.