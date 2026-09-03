Pakistan Weather Office Warns of Heavy Rain and Flash Floods From September 3 to 6

Rain and thunderstorms are forecast across the upper parts of Pakistan between September 3 and 6.

Heavy rainfall may cause urban flooding, flash floods and landslides in several vulnerable regions.

Tourists, travellers and farmers have been advised to take precautions, while authorities have been placed on alert.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast another spell of rain and thunderstorms across the upper parts of the country from September 3 to 6, warning that heavy downpours could trigger urban flooding, flash floods and landslides.

Monsoon currents are entering northern and central regions, while a westerly wave is also influencing weather conditions. The westerly system is expected to intensify on September 4 and 5, increasing the likelihood of widespread and heavier rainfall.

Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat and other areas of upper Punjab are expected to receive rain and thunderstorms from September 3 to 5. Intermittent rain, strong winds and thunderstorms are forecast in Kashmir from September 3 to 6, with heavy falls possible at isolated locations.

Occasional heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected in Okara, Nankana Sahib, Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, Faisalabad and Jhang, particularly on September 4 and 5.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is likely to experience intermittent rain and thunderstorms from the evening or night of September 3 until September 5. Heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur in some parts of the province during this period.

Gilgit-Baltistan is also expected to receive intermittent rain and thunderstorms between September 3 and 6.

Most parts of Sindh and Balochistan are likely to remain hot and humid. However, rain and thunderstorms are forecast for Zhob, Barkhan, Musakhel and neighbouring areas.

The weather department has warned that low-lying areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi could face urban flooding on September 4 and 5. Similar risks exist in Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Faisalabad and Lahore.

Heavy rainfall could cause flash flooding in local streams and nullahs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree, Galiyat, Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Landslides may also disrupt roads in mountainous areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galiyat and Kashmir.

Tourists and travellers have been advised to remain cautious during the expected period of adverse weather. Farmers have also been urged to schedule agricultural activities according to weather conditions.