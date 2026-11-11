How to Receive Rs10,000 Financial Assistance Through ‘Maryam Ko Batain’ App

Applicants approved for the Maryam Ko Batain financial assistance programme will receive Rs10,000 after completing verification.

Eligible applicants will receive a confirmation message and PIN code on their registered mobile numbers.

Applications can be submitted through the mobile app, official web portal or helpline 1000.

The procedure for obtaining Rs10,000 in financial assistance under the Punjab government’s ‘Maryam Ko Batain’ initiative has been announced, providing applicants with details on how to complete verification and collect their payments.

According to information shared through the initiative’s official X account, individuals whose applications are approved will receive a confirmation SMS along with a PIN code from the designated digital financial service provider. The message will be sent to the mobile number registered during the application process.

Once the confirmation is received, successful applicants must visit their nearest authorized digital financial service provider centre to verify their identity and collect the Rs10,000 payment. Beneficiaries are required to complete this process within 15 days.

The programme offers multiple registration options to make financial assistance more accessible. Citizens seeking support can apply through the ‘Maryam Ko Batain’ mobile application, submit their requests using the official online portal, or contact the programme’s dedicated helpline at 1000.

Applicants have been advised to ensure their registered mobile numbers remain active so they can receive payment notifications and verification instructions without delays.

The financial assistance will be provided only to applicants whose requests have been approved, subject to successful completion of the required verification process.