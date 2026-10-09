Meezan Bank approves Rs49bn in housing finance, disburses Rs7.34bn to 1,000 families

The bank approved 6,880 housing finance cases under the government’s Ghar Ho Tu Apna scheme.

Financing worth Rs7.34 billion had reached 1,000 families by September 30, 2026.

More than 27,800 applications seeking approximately Rs179 billion were received through the bank and PHA networks.

Meezan Bank has approved approximately Rs49 billion in financing for 6,880 cases under the Wazir-e-Azam Apna Ghar Program – Ghar Ho Tu Apna (GHTA) Scheme, according to figures released by the bank.

Of the approved financing, Rs7.34 billion had been disbursed to 1,000 families as of September 30, 2026. The figures distinguish financing approvals from funds actually provided to applicants.

The bank reported receiving more than 27,800 applications seeking approximately Rs179 billion through its own network and the PHA portal.

Its network accounted for 13,474 applications worth Rs100.7 billion, while the PHA network generated another 14,397 applications seeking Rs78.65 billion. Together, the two channels recorded 27,871 applications.

The scheme offers Shariah-compliant housing financing to Pakistani families as part of the government’s affordable housing programme, which aims to widen access to home ownership.

Ahmed Ali Siddiqui, Meezan Bank’s Group Head of Consumer Finance, said the bank was working with the government through the scheme to help more families obtain housing finance. He said Islamic finance could play a role in making home ownership accessible to a wider section of society.

The bank said it planned to continue supporting the programme through its branch network and housing finance services.