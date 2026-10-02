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October 2, 2026   |   20 ر بیع الثانی 1448
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ICC announces pools for 2027 Cricket World Cup

Babar Khan October 2, 2026
  • Pakistan and India have been placed together in Pool A.
  • Australia, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Qualifier One complete Pool A.
  • South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia will jointly host the tournament.
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The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the pools for the 2027 Men’s Cricket World Cup, placing Pakistan and India in the same pool for the tournament in southern Africa.

The pool draw was unveiled on Thursday during the ICC’s schedule launch in Cape Town, confirming Pakistan’s opponents in the opening pool stage.

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Pool A includes Pakistan, India, defending champions Australia, Afghanistan, co-hosts Zimbabwe and Qualifier One. The draw sets up a pool-stage clash between Pakistan and India.

Bangladesh, England, co-hosts South Africa, Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Qualifier Two have been placed in Pool B. The identities of the two qualifying teams are yet to be decided.

The 2027 World Cup will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

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