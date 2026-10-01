PTI announces fundraising campaign for October 4 long march

CM Sohail Afridi says fundraising will begin at the PTI provincial secretariat at 4pm on Friday.

Party workers and Pakistanis at home and abroad have been urged to help cover march expenses.

Barrister Gohar says the march will proceed as scheduled, while the opposition remains open to talks.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on Thursday announced a fundraising drive to support Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s planned October 4 long march, appealing for contributions from party workers and Pakistanis at home and abroad.

The campaign will begin at the PTI provincial secretariat at 4pm on Friday. Afridi said financial support was needed to meet the expenses of the march and urged people across the country to contribute.

Describing the march as a movement for a major cause, the chief minister also appealed to overseas Pakistanis to support the campaign. He encouraged party workers nationwide to donate and participate in the march.

Earlier on Thursday, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan reaffirmed that the long march would take place on October 4 as scheduled, while saying the opposition remained willing to hold talks with the government.

Speaking to reporters after an opposition meeting, Gohar said participants had discussed preparations for the march. He said the government had not formally contacted the opposition at that stage, adding that opposition leaders were ready for dialogue if an approach was made.

PTI had previously postponed the march to October 4 following a decision by its political committee.