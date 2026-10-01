Pakistan to face India on October 10 in 2027 World Cup

Pakistan and India are scheduled to meet in Johannesburg on October 10.

The tournament will run from October 2 to November 21 across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Pakistan’s group also includes Australia, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Qualifier A.

Pakistan will face arch-rivals India in Johannesburg on October 10 during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027, according to the announced schedule.

The 14-team tournament will be held across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia from October 2 to November 21. Johannesburg will also host the final, with November 22 designated as a reserve day.

Pakistan’s group-stage campaign begins against Afghanistan in Tshwane on October 8, followed by the clash with India. They will then play Qualifier A in Bloemfontein on October 15, Zimbabwe in Harare on October 19 and Australia in Paarl on October 22.

Group A comprises Pakistan, India, Australia, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Qualifier A. New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, England, Bangladesh and Qualifier B make up Group B.

The competition opens with a three-team Super Series in Windhoek on October 2. Group-stage action begins on October 7 in Cape Town, where India will take on Australia in a repeat of the 2023 World Cup final.

South Africa will face New Zealand in Cape Town on October 9, while Zimbabwe will meet Qualifier A in Bulawayo on the same day.

South Africa and Zimbabwe qualify automatically as co-hosts. Eight further teams qualify through the ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings, with September 30, 2026 serving as the cut-off date.

The remaining four places will be determined through the Cricket World Cup Qualifier. Its top team will advance directly to the group stage, while the other three qualifiers will contest the Super Series. The winner of that series will secure the final group-stage berth.

The top three teams from each group will advance to the Super 7 stage, alongside the better-performing fourth-placed side.

Scheduled from October 25 to November 14, the Super 7 stage will see each team play six matches. Points earned during the group stage will not carry forward.

India, Australia, Pakistan, England, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka have been pre-seeded for the Super 7 stage to provide greater certainty over venues and fixture arrangements.

The top four sides at the end of that phase will reach the semi-finals. Cape Town will host the first semi-final on November 17, followed by the second in Tshwane on November 18. Reserve days have been allocated for both matches.

Matches will be staged at 12 venues across the three host countries. South Africa will provide eight venues and Zimbabwe three, while Windhoek will host all three Super Series fixtures and three group-stage matches.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah described the release of the schedule and the opening of the ticket ballot as major milestones in preparations for the tournament.

Ticket prices range from USD 9.62 for entry-level admission to USD 31.31 for the highest-tier matches. Special rates will also be available for families, students, pensioners, schools and community groups.