Joint government-PPP delegation to meet PTI ahead of October 4 long march

President Zardari and PM Shehbaz agreed to send a joint delegation for talks with PTI on Friday.

The meeting will take place at noon in National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq’s chamber.

The two leaders also reviewed security concerns and constitutional options concerning Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have agreed to send a joint government-Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) delegation to meet Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders on Friday ahead of the party’s planned October 4 long march.

The decision followed a meeting at the President House, where the president and prime minister discussed the country’s political situation, national security and parliamentary affairs.

Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah, Amir Muqam, Senator Sherry Rehman, Naveed Qamar and Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani will represent the joint delegation in discussions with PTI.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan confirmed the government’s contact in a post on X, saying representatives from both sides would meet at noon on Friday in National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq’s chamber.

The announcement came as government and opposition leaders held separate, lengthy consultations in Islamabad amid increased political activity ahead of the march. During the opposition’s meeting, Sanaullah contacted PTI leaders Amir Dogar and Barrister Gohar as efforts continued to arrange the dialogue.

At the President House meeting, Zardari and Shehbaz also considered possible constitutional options concerning Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and expressed concern over the province’s security situation.

Reviewing security conditions across the country, they stressed the need to strengthen national resolve against terrorism and improve coordination among the relevant institutions.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah and Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan attended the meeting.

Senator Sherry Rehman, Saleem Mandviwalla, Sharjeel Inam Memon and Nasir Hussain Shah were also present.