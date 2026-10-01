Pakistan says militant camps destroyed in air and drone strikes in Afghanistan

Information ministry says camps linked to Fitna al Khwarij and Fitna al Hindustan were destroyed at two locations.

The targeted sites were in areas under Afghan Taliban control, according to the ministry.

Officials say the strikes also destroyed weapons and ammunition and damaged the militant network.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said air and drone strikes had completely destroyed camps belonging to Fitna al Khwarij and Fitna al Hindustan at two locations in areas controlled by the Afghan Taliban.

Update-Ghazab lil Haq

Islamabad, 01 October, 2026



Through precise aerial and drone strikes, as reflected in the attached clip, terrorist hideout and camps belonging to Fitna al Khwarij and Fitna al Hindustan at two locations in areas under the control of the Afghan Taliban… pic.twitter.com/W6GO512OXM— Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (@MoIB_Official) October 1, 2026

According to the ministry, aircraft and drones carried out precision strikes against the camps and hideouts, destroying large quantities of weapons and ammunition stored there.

The ministry described the aerial operation as targeted and comprehensive, saying it had damaged the militant network operating from the sites. It said the targets were struck with a high degree of precision.