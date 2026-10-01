Dry, hot weather forecast for most of Pakistan over next 24 hours

PMD forecasts dry weather across most areas, with daytime heat in the plains.

Isolated light rain and thunderstorms are possible in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Dadu, Nokundi and Shaheed Benazirabad recorded the highest temperature at 40°C.

Most parts of Pakistan are expected to remain dry over the next 24 hours, with hot daytime conditions in the plains, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Dry and hot weather is forecast for Islamabad and surrounding areas, most districts of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan, as well as the plain districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa may experience partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Partly cloudy conditions are also expected in the northern areas, with light rain and thunderstorms possible at a few locations in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Kashmir is likely to remain dry, although skies may be partly cloudy.

Over the past 24 hours, dry weather prevailed across most of the country, while the plains remained hot. Dadu, Nokundi and Shaheed Benazirabad each recorded a maximum temperature of 40°C.

Islamabad recorded temperatures ranging from 18°C to 33°C. Maximum temperatures reached 35°C in Lahore, 34°C in Karachi and Peshawar, and 32°C in Quetta.

Murree recorded a minimum temperature of 11°C and a maximum of 24°C.