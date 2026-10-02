Rabia Javed and Sehrish Ahmad eliminated from Tamasha Season 5 this week

Rabia Javaid Sheikh and Sahrish Ahmed have been eliminated as Tamasha Season 5 approaches its finale.

Sahrish’s departure was confirmed in a midweek elimination announcement on October 1.

Rabia’s exit prompted mixed reactions, with some viewers saying they had expected her to reach the final.

Rabia Javaid Sheikh and Sahrish Ahmed, known to viewers as Rabia Javed and Sehrish Ahmad, have left the Tamasha Season 5 house this week as the reality competition enters its final stage.

The show’s official social media account confirmed Sahrish’s departure on October 1. The episode airing that day was promoted as a midweek elimination special, while ARY Digital also released an interview with the actress following her exit.

Her elimination followed reports of Rabia’s departure, which drew mixed reactions online. Some viewers praised Rabia’s performance and expressed disappointment, saying they had expected her to secure a place in the finale. Others welcomed the result. Entertainment reports described her leaving the house smiling and confident.

Both contestants brought entertainment experience to the competition. Rabia is an actor and digital creator known for travel and lifestyle content. She also participated in Muqabla 2 in 2023.

Sahrish is a Social Media Influencer.