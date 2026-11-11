FIA Raids Malir Development Authority Office, Detains Officials Over Alleged Land Auction Corruption

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has raided the Malir Development Authority (MDA) office in Karachi and detained several officials over suspected irregularities in government land auctions.

Investigators have seized official records and are examining allegations of unlawful land allotments, preferential treatment and potential financial losses to the national exchequer.

Further arrests and an expansion of the investigation are possible as authorities scrutinise auction documents and question officials allegedly involved in the transactions.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched an investigation into alleged corruption and financial irregularities involving government land auctions conducted by the Malir Development Authority (MDA) in Karachi, taking several officials into custody and seizing important records during a raid on the authority’s office.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, FIA personnel carried out the operation following complaints that government-owned land had been auctioned in violation of established rules, transparency requirements and prescribed procedures.

During the raid, investigators obtained official documents and files related to the disputed land auctions, which are now being examined to determine whether the transactions were conducted in accordance with applicable regulations.

Several MDA officials were reportedly taken into custody as part of the operation. The detained personnel are being questioned about their alleged involvement in the auction process and possible violations of government land disposal procedures.

Sources said the investigation centres on allegations that certain individuals received preferential treatment during the auction of valuable government land, potentially allowing them to secure properties through irregular or unauthorised arrangements.

The FIA is examining whether the auction process was manipulated to benefit selected bidders and whether the prescribed procedures for advertising, bidding, evaluation and allotment were properly followed.

Investigators are also reviewing the financial aspects of the transactions to establish whether any irregularities resulted in losses to the national exchequer.

According to sources, officials are scrutinising auction records, administrative approvals and related documentation to identify possible discrepancies between the approved procedures and the actual transactions.

The investigation includes obtaining details of individuals and entities that participated in the auctions, along with records showing which bidders were ultimately awarded government land.

Authorities are examining subsequent land allotments to determine whether successful bidders met the required conditions and whether the allocation process complied with the relevant rules.

Particular attention is being given to allegations that some participants may have received undue advantages over other bidders, potentially undermining competition and transparency in the disposal of public land.

Sources indicated that the FIA is also collecting evidence concerning possible financial misconduct, including whether government land was transferred or allotted under arrangements that could have deprived the public exchequer of legitimate revenue.

The documents seized during the operation are expected to play an important role in establishing the sequence of decisions, identifying officials responsible for approving the transactions and determining whether any procedural violations occurred.

Meanwhile, questioning of the detained MDA officials is continuing as investigators seek to establish the circumstances surrounding the disputed auctions.

The FIA is reportedly examining the roles of officers involved at different stages of the process, including the preparation of auction documents, approval of bidding procedures and issuance of land allotments.

Sources said the scope of the investigation could be expanded if the examination of official records reveals the involvement of additional MDA personnel or other individuals connected with the transactions.

Further arrests are also possible, depending on the findings of the document review and information obtained during questioning.

The investigation is expected to establish whether the alleged irregularities involved isolated procedural violations or a wider pattern of misconduct in the auction and allotment of government land.

The FIA has not yet publicly disclosed the identities or number of officials reportedly detained, the total value of the land under investigation or the estimated financial losses involved.

No final findings have been announced, and the allegations against the officials and other individuals remain subject to investigation.