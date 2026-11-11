Punjab Government Rules Out Additional School Holidays Amid Smog Concerns

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat has rejected social media reports claiming that schools will be closed for additional days due to worsening smog.

The provincial government has made no decision to extend school holidays, and educational institutions will continue operating according to their regular schedules.

Parents, students and school administrations have been advised to disregard unverified information and follow official Education Department announcements.

The Punjab government has dismissed reports circulating on social media about additional school holidays due to worsening smog conditions, confirming that educational institutions across the province will continue their academic activities without interruption.

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat clarified that no decision has been taken to announce further school closures or extend existing holidays in response to air pollution concerns.

The clarification follows the widespread circulation of unverified messages suggesting that the provincial government was preparing to suspend classes for an extended period because of deteriorating air quality.

According to the education minister, these claims are misleading and do not reflect any official decision by the Punjab government.

He confirmed that schools throughout Punjab would continue operating according to their regular academic schedules, with no additional holidays announced.

The reports had created uncertainty among parents, students and educational institutions, particularly as smog remains a major environmental concern in several parts of Punjab during the winter season.

Concerns about air pollution have prompted speculation regarding possible changes to school schedules, with various messages circulating online claiming that authorities were considering further closures.

However, the education minister made it clear that the provincial government had not approved any such measures.

Rana Sikandar Hayat urged parents and students to avoid relying on social media rumours and unverified notifications concerning school holidays.

He advised the public to obtain information about school closures, academic schedules and other education-related decisions exclusively through official announcements issued by the Punjab Education Department.

The minister’s statement confirms that regular teaching activities will continue across the province unless the government issues a new notification announcing changes to school operations.