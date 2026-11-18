FIA Detains Three at PIMS Over Alleged Illegal Sale of Hospital Medical Waste

The Federal Investigation Agency has detained three individuals linked to PIMS in Islamabad over allegations of illegal medical waste sales and disposal.

FIA investigators seized records from the Infection Control Department and inspected the hospital’s incinerators and waste disposal procedures.

The investigation comes amid administrative changes at PIMS, where Professor Dr Tanveer Khaliq was recently given additional charge as Executive Director following the removal of Dr Muhammad Salman.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has detained three individuals associated with the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad as part of an investigation into the alleged illegal sale and disposal of medical waste from the hospital.

According to reports citing hospital sources, the detained individuals are linked to the hospital’s Infection Control Department and include a serving PIMS employee, a retired engineer and a security guard.

The FIA launched the investigation following allegations that medical waste generated at the hospital was being illegally transported outside the premises instead of being disposed of through the prescribed procedures.

During the operation, FIA officials visited the Infection Control Department and obtained official records relating to the collection, storage and disposal of medical waste.

Investigators also inspected the hospital’s incinerators, which are used for the disposal of certain categories of medical waste, to examine whether the waste management process was being carried out in accordance with established procedures.

Hospital sources said the FIA team took possession of medical waste stock records and disposal documentation as part of its investigation into the suspected irregularities.

The seized records are expected to help investigators examine how medical waste was being handled and whether any material was removed from the hospital without proper authorisation.

The FIA team also reviewed the hospital’s waste disposal arrangements and examined the procedures followed by the departments responsible for managing potentially hazardous medical materials.

According to PIMS sources, the hospital administration had been informed about the FIA operation before investigators arrived to conduct their inspection and collect the relevant records.

The investigation follows allegations that medical waste was being moved out of the hospital through unauthorised channels. However, the exact quantity of waste allegedly involved, its destination and the financial value of any suspected illegal transactions have not been disclosed.

The reported detentions come at a time when PIMS has also undergone changes in its senior administration.

Earlier, Dr Muhammad Salman was removed from his position as Executive Director of PIMS, according to sources in the Ministry of National Health Services.

Following his removal, Professor Dr Tanveer Khaliq, Vice Chancellor of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University, was assigned the additional responsibility of serving as Executive Director of PIMS.

Dr Muhammad Salman had been appointed to the executive director position following a fire incident at the hospital. He assumed charge on August 31 after being appointed on deputation for a three-year term.

Soon after taking office, Dr Salman began reviewing the hospital’s administrative operations and held meetings with directors of different departments, senior officers and other staff members.

He also chaired a meeting with hospital officials as part of his initial administrative activities after assuming responsibility for the institution.

The reasons for Dr Salman’s subsequent removal have not been detailed in the available reports, and no official connection has been established between the leadership change and the FIA investigation into medical waste.