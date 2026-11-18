CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Approves Apna Gaon Programme for Development of 1,985 Villages

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved the Apna Gaon Programme to improve infrastructure and basic facilities in rural areas through cooperative societies.

The first phase will cover 485 villages, while another 1,500 villages will benefit during the second phase.

The programme is scheduled to launch within 44 days and will introduce paved streets, drainage systems, wastewater disposal ponds and solar streetlights.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved the launch of the CM Punjab Apna Gaon Programme, a rural development initiative aimed at improving infrastructure and essential facilities in 1,985 villages across the province through a community-based cooperative society model.

The approval was granted during a special meeting chaired by the chief minister, where officials reviewed the proposed implementation framework, administrative arrangements and development priorities for villages across Punjab.

Under the programme, cooperative societies will be established to carry out development projects at the village level, allowing local residents to participate directly in identifying and managing improvements in their communities.

The initiative will initially be implemented in 485 villages during its first phase. Another 1,500 villages will be included in the second phase, bringing the total planned coverage to 1,985 villages.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed the relevant authorities to complete the necessary preparations and launch the programme within 44 days.

The meeting also approved the partial lifting of a 29-year ban on cooperative societies in Punjab, paving the way for their participation in rural development activities under the new initiative.

The Apna Gaon Programme will focus on addressing basic infrastructure problems commonly faced by rural communities, particularly inadequate drainage, wastewater management and deteriorating streets.

Development work will include the construction of paved streets, installation and improvement of drainage systems, and establishment of wastewater disposal ponds to improve sanitation conditions in villages.

The chief minister also directed officials to include solar-powered streetlights in village development plans, providing an additional public facility for rural communities.

To ensure transparency and proper supervision, the provincial government will establish a five-member monitoring committee at the tehsil level.

The committee will be headed by the respective Assistant Commissioner, while the Assistant Director of Local Government will also serve as a member. It will be responsible for monitoring the activities and functioning of cooperative societies involved in development projects.

Each cooperative society will have a separate five-member management committee consisting of a president, vice-president, general secretary, treasurer and executive member.

These management committees will provide a local administrative structure through which villagers can participate in development decisions and oversee projects undertaken in their communities.

Speaking at the meeting, Maryam Nawaz said the provincial government wanted residents to have greater control over the development of their own villages rather than relying entirely on decisions made at higher administrative levels.

She explained that the cooperative society model would allow villagers to identify their priorities and make decisions regarding development initiatives according to their local requirements.

The chief minister said the government intended to make rural development more sustainable and effective by involving communities directly in the planning and implementation process.

She maintained that every village in Punjab deserved development opportunities and that residents should be empowered to take responsibility for improving their surroundings.

Maryam Nawaz described the initiative as a practical demonstration of the Punjab government’s commitment to improving living standards in rural areas, with local communities playing a central role in shaping their villages’ development.