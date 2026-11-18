PMDC Announces February 8, 2027 Deadline for Doctors to Renew Registration

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council has directed registered medical and dental practitioners to renew their professional registration and practice licences by February 8, 2027.

Doctors who fail to complete the renewal process within the specified period may face regulatory action.

Practitioners who do not renew their registration for 10 consecutive years could have their names removed from the PMDC register.

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has issued a nationwide advisory directing medical and dental practitioners to renew their professional registration and practice licences before February 8, 2027, to maintain their valid registration status.

The council has urged all registered doctors and dental professionals to review the validity of their existing credentials and complete the necessary renewal requirements within the prescribed timeframe.

According to the PMDC, practitioners who fail to renew their registration by the announced deadline may face regulatory action under the applicable rules and regulations.

The council has also highlighted the consequences of prolonged non-renewal, warning that medical and dental practitioners whose registrations remain unrenewed for 10 consecutive years may have their names removed from the official PMDC register.

The advisory applies to registered medical and dental professionals across Pakistan, including those whose registration or practice licences are approaching expiry.

Doctors have been advised to verify their registration status in advance and complete the required formalities without waiting until the final date, as delays could result in complications concerning their professional registration.

The PMDC has emphasised that maintaining valid registration and practice licences is an essential professional requirement for medical and dental practitioners, and those who fail to comply with the renewal requirements could face action in accordance with the council’s regulations.