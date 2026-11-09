FIA Arrests Woman in Rs5.2 Million UK Visa Fraud Case, Recovers Rs2 Million

FIA arrests a woman in Rawalpindi for allegedly defrauding a complainant of Rs5.2 million by promising a UK work visa.

Investigation reveals alleged use of fake IELTS and marriage registration certificates, along with a fraudulent visa arrangement.

Authorities recover Rs2 million from the suspect as investigations continue to identify other individuals involved and recover the remaining amount.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Islamabad Zone has arrested a woman allegedly involved in a Rs5.2 million UK visa fraud case, recovering Rs2 million during an investigation into fraudulent immigration arrangements and forged documents.

According to FIA officials, the arrest was carried out by the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Rawalpindi in connection with FIR No. 285/2026, registered following a complaint from an individual who claimed to have been deceived through promises of securing employment and a work visa in the United Kingdom.

The complainant alleged that the accused received a total of Rs5.2 million through multiple payments after assuring him that she could arrange his travel to the UK for employment purposes.

During the preliminary investigation, FIA officials discovered that the woman had allegedly provided the complainant with a forged International English Language Testing System (IELTS) certificate in exchange for Rs1 million.

The IELTS certificate, commonly required as proof of English language proficiency for certain UK immigration and employment applications, was reportedly presented as part of the promised visa arrangement.

Investigators further revealed that the accused later allegedly offered an alternative route to obtaining a UK visa through marriage.

As part of this arrangement, she allegedly supplied a fake marriage registration certificate and prepared an agreement on e-stamp paper to support the proposed immigration process.

According to the FIA, another individual was also allegedly involved in the arrangement and acted as a guarantor for the agreement.

The complainant subsequently demanded the return of his money after the promised visa arrangements failed to materialize. However, the accused allegedly refused to refund the amount and threatened him when he continued seeking repayment.

Following the complaint, the FIA launched an investigation into the alleged financial fraud and the use of forged documents in connection with the proposed UK immigration arrangements.

Officials confirmed that Rs2 million had been recovered from the arrested woman, while efforts were continuing to recover the remaining Rs3.2 million allegedly obtained from the complainant.

The agency is also examining the possible involvement of additional suspects, including individuals who may have facilitated the preparation of fraudulent documents or participated in the financial transactions.

FIA officials said Inspector Iqra Jahangir was leading the investigation and that further proceedings would be conducted in accordance with the findings.

The FIA Islamabad Zone reiterated its commitment to taking action against individuals and networks involved in human smuggling, fraudulent visa arrangements and immigration-related financial scams.