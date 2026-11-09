Ali Dar Joins Diwali Celebrations in Lahore, Highlights Religious Harmony and Minority Rights

Punjab CM’s Advisor Ali Dar attends Diwali celebrations in Lahore and extends greetings to the Hindu community.

Praises Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s commitment to promoting interfaith harmony, peace and religious tolerance.

Emphasizes equal rights, religious freedom and mutual respect for all communities living in Pakistan.

Ali Dar, Advisor to the Punjab Chief Minister on Artificial Intelligence, International Cooperation and Special Initiatives, attended Diwali celebrations in Lahore, where he reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to religious harmony, minority rights and peaceful coexistence.

Addressing the gathering, Ali Dar extended warm greetings to Pakistan’s Hindu community on the occasion of Diwali and expressed his appreciation for the spirit of unity and mutual respect reflected in the celebrations.

He praised Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for her efforts to promote peace, tolerance and interfaith understanding across the province, describing her as a strong supporter of religious harmony and equal treatment for all communities.

Ali Dar said the Punjab government’s initiatives reflected the vision of Pakistan’s founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who envisioned a country where citizens of different religions could live together with dignity, freedom and mutual respect.

He expressed satisfaction that practical efforts were being made to strengthen religious tolerance and build a society based on peaceful coexistence rather than religious differences.

Highlighting the importance of Islamic teachings, Ali Dar said Islam promotes peace, compassion, love and tolerance, values that encourage respect for people of all religious backgrounds.

He emphasized that Christians, Hindus, Sikhs and members of other minority communities are equal citizens of Pakistan and play an essential role in the country’s social, cultural and economic development.

According to the advisor, Pakistan belongs equally to all its citizens, regardless of their religious beliefs, and every individual deserves the same fundamental rights, dignity and opportunities.

“We must build a society where every citizen feels free, respected and protected in practising their faith and expressing their identity,” Ali Dar said.

He stressed that protecting religious freedom and ensuring a secure environment for minority communities were essential to strengthening national unity and social stability.

Ali Dar also highlighted Pakistan’s religious and cultural diversity, describing it as one of the country’s greatest strengths. He said the nation’s identity was enriched by the traditions, beliefs and contributions of its different communities.

He maintained that mutual respect, cultural diversity and harmony among people of different faiths represented the true beauty of Pakistan, underscoring the importance of preserving these values for future generations.