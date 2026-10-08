Emaan Fatima Seeks Financial Support for Herself and Son in New Court Move Against Rajab Butt

Emaan Fatima has reportedly filed a maintenance claim in Family Court seeking financial support for herself and son Kivan Sultan.

The legal move comes weeks after Rajab Butt attended their son’s first birthday, an appearance that had fuelled reconciliation speculation.

Emaan’s lawyers maintain that the couple remain legally married because the reported divorce notice was not registered with the relevant authority.

The months-long marital dispute between Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt and his wife Emaan Fatima has taken a fresh legal turn, with Emaan reportedly approaching a Family Court to seek maintenance for herself and the couple’s young son.

According to reports, Emaan has filed a maintenance claim seeking financial support from Rajab for herself and their son, Kivan Sultan. The latest development has once again brought the couple’s troubled relationship into the spotlight after recent speculation that they might be moving towards reconciliation.

A significant aspect of the latest proceedings concerns the legal status of their marriage. Emaan’s lawyers have maintained that the divorce notice previously sent by Rajab was not registered with the relevant authority and that, on this basis, the two remain legally married. The claim regarding their marital status is the position taken by Emaan’s legal team and will ultimately be subject to the relevant legal process.

The maintenance case follows months of public disagreement between Rajab and Emaan, whose marital problems have repeatedly surfaced through podcasts, social media statements and legal notices.

The dispute became particularly public in March 2026 when reports emerged that Rajab had sent Emaan a divorce notice. Emaan subsequently shared an image of the papers on Instagram and questioned what she and her son had done to deserve the situation. She said at the time that she had remained silent in an effort to protect the relationship.

The relationship appeared to take another turn in July when Emaan’s brother, Aoun Sheikh, claimed that differences between the couple had been resolved. Rajab, however, later disputed reports of a reconciliation and publicly maintained that the marriage had ended, while saying he would continue fulfilling his responsibilities towards his son.

Questions surrounding Kivan and financial responsibility resurfaced ahead of the child’s first birthday in September. Emaan publicly invited Rajab and members of his family to attend the celebration and said she had never prevented him from meeting their son.

At the same time, she raised questions about Rajab’s involvement in Kivan’s life and claimed that she had not received financial support for the child. She stressed that fatherhood involved regular care, communication and financial responsibility rather than participation in a single special occasion.

Rajab subsequently attended Kivan’s first birthday celebration. Videos from the event showed him spending time with his son, cutting the birthday cake as Emaan stood alongside them and presenting gifts to the child. The family gathering quickly fuelled speculation on social media that the couple might have reconciled or were attempting to resolve their differences.

Neither Rajab nor Emaan, however, publicly confirmed a reconciliation following the birthday appearance.

The newly reported maintenance claim has now shifted attention back from reconciliation rumours to the legal dispute between the couple. Emaan is seeking financial assistance for both herself and Kivan, while her legal team’s position regarding the unregistered divorce notice has also raised fresh questions about the couple’s current marital status.

Rajab and Emaan married in 2024 in a widely covered wedding that attracted considerable attention on social media. They later welcomed Kivan Sultan in September 2025. Their relationship subsequently became the subject of extensive public discussion as disagreements between the two sides increasingly played out online.