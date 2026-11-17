Electricity Prices Likely to Increase by Rs1.34 Per Unit from December

Electricity tariffs may increase by Rs1.34 per unit nationwide under the proposed quarterly adjustment for December 2026 to February 2027.

Power distribution companies have sought to recover Rs23.33 billion from consumers through the tariff adjustment.

Nepra has concluded its hearing and reserved its decision, with the proposed increase also covering K-Electric consumers in Karachi.

Electricity consumers across Pakistan could face an additional financial burden from December as power tariffs are expected to increase by Rs1.34 per unit under the quarterly adjustment for the July–September 2026 period.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has completed its hearing on the proposed tariff revision and reserved its decision, which will determine the electricity rates applicable for three months, from December 2026 to February 2027.

The hearing was chaired by Nepra Chairman Waseem Mukhtar Chaudhry, during which power distribution companies (Discos) presented their request to recover an additional Rs23.33 billion from electricity consumers.

The proposed adjustment would apply to consumers across Pakistan, including those served by K-Electric in Karachi, bringing electricity users nationwide under the same quarterly tariff revision.

According to the application submitted by the distribution companies under the third quarterly adjustment of 2026, an additional Rs38.92 billion was sought on account of capacity charges.

The companies also requested Rs5.597 billion to cover operations and maintenance expenses incurred during the July–September quarter.

However, the application included a proposed reduction of Rs29.25 billion to account for the impact of the incremental electricity consumption package, which would partially offset the additional costs claimed by the distribution companies.

The requested recovery of Rs23.33 billion forms the basis of the proposed Rs1.34 per unit increase, subject to Nepra’s final determination.

Quarterly tariff adjustments are used to account for changes in power sector costs, including capacity payments and other expenses, allowing electricity distribution companies to recover approved costs through consumer bills.

Unlike monthly fuel cost adjustments, which primarily reflect variations in electricity generation costs, quarterly adjustments also consider capacity charges and other approved financial obligations of the power sector.

The proposed increase would remain applicable for three months if approved, potentially raising electricity bills for households, businesses and other consumers during the December 2026 to February 2027 period.

K-Electric consumers will also be covered by the quarterly adjustment for July to September 2026, meaning the regulator’s decision will have implications for electricity bills in Karachi as well.

Nepra has not yet announced its final determination or issued a notification implementing the proposed increase. The revised tariff will be confirmed after the regulator completes its assessment of the distribution companies’ claims and announces its decision.