PTA Finalises Licensing Framework for In-Flight Satellite Internet Services in Pakistan

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has finalised a licensing framework to introduce satellite-based internet and communication services on aircraft.

Pakistani-registered aircraft will be allowed to offer these services, while transit aircraft will require a no-objection certificate from the PTA.

The initiative aims to provide passengers with internet connectivity for communication, entertainment and work during flights.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has finalised a new licensing framework for satellite-based telecommunications services on aircraft, marking an important step towards introducing in-flight internet connectivity and digital communication facilities in Pakistan.

The framework establishes the regulatory requirements for companies seeking to provide satellite telecommunications services during flights, allowing passengers to access the internet and use online communication platforms while travelling by air.

Under the new arrangements, licensed telecommunications service providers will be permitted to use satellites registered with the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) to deliver connectivity services to aircraft.

The PTA has also outlined separate requirements for Pakistani-registered aircraft and international flights passing through the country’s airspace.

Aircraft registered in Pakistan will be permitted to offer satellite-based telecommunications services during flights under the new licensing arrangements.

However, foreign or other transit aircraft travelling through Pakistani airspace will be required to obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the PTA before using satellite telecommunications services within the country’s airspace.

The regulatory framework is intended to facilitate the introduction of modern communication services in the aviation sector while ensuring that satellite connectivity operates within Pakistan’s telecommunications regulations.

According to the PTA, the introduction of in-flight satellite telecommunications services will allow air passengers to remain connected to the internet throughout their journeys, improving access to digital platforms and communication facilities.

Passengers will be able to communicate with family members, friends and colleagues, access online entertainment, browse digital content and use internet-based applications while travelling.

The services are also expected to benefit business travellers, enabling them to manage professional responsibilities, communicate with their workplaces and carry out work-related activities online during flights.

Satellite-based connectivity is particularly relevant to aviation because aircraft frequently travel beyond the coverage of conventional ground-based mobile networks. Satellite telecommunications systems can provide connectivity over wider geographical areas, including during long-distance flights.

The PTA said the licensing framework forms part of its ongoing efforts to expand digital connectivity and facilitate the adoption of modern telecommunications technologies in Pakistan.

The development creates a regulatory pathway for the introduction of satellite-supported communication services in the aviation industry, although the authority has not yet announced when airlines will begin offering the facilities to passengers.

Details regarding participating airlines, commercial service providers, internet packages and passenger charges have also not been specified in the announcement.