IHC to Hear Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi’s Appeals in £190 Million Case Tomorrow

The Islamabad High Court will hear appeals filed by Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi against their convictions in the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust case.

A two-member bench headed by Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar will take up the appeals, with both sides directed to present their final arguments.

Bushra Bibi has also sought permission for hospital treatment, while the court has ordered authorities to facilitate meetings between Imran Khan and his lawyers.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) is scheduled to hear appeals filed by former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, tomorrow against their convictions in the £190 million corruption case, commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust case.

A two-member division bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Asif will hear the appeals challenging the sentences handed down by an accountability court.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi are currently serving prison terms following their convictions in the case. The accountability court sentenced the former prime minister to 14 years in prison, while his wife received a seven-year sentence.

The high court has already directed the parties to prepare their final arguments as proceedings continue on the appeals against the convictions.

Alongside the main appeals, the court is also expected to consider a separate application filed on behalf of Bushra Bibi seeking permission for her transfer to a hospital for medical treatment.

The upcoming hearing follows earlier proceedings on Tuesday, when the Islamabad High Court adjourned the matter for 10 days after reviewing the progress of the appeals and the arrangements made for meetings between the defendants and their legal representatives.

During those proceedings, Chief Justice Dogar observed that the court had already permitted lawyers to meet Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi to facilitate preparation of their cases.

The chief justice also referred to an earlier court order issued on June 29, under which the defence counsel had been specifically directed to proceed with arguments.

He recalled that the court had obtained an undertaking from the lawyers that they would present their arguments without seeking further adjournments.

Responding to the court’s observations, Barrister Salman Safdar clarified that the undertaking had been given by Advocate Sardar Latif Khan Khosa and maintained that Khosa should explain his position regarding the commitment made before the bench.

Safdar informed the court that he was prepared to argue the appeals challenging the convictions of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi.

He also stated that he was ready to present arguments on a civil miscellaneous application concerning Bushra Bibi’s medical treatment.

The application seeks permission for Bushra Bibi to receive treatment at a hospital, with her legal team requesting judicial intervention regarding her medical care.

The Islamabad High Court has also directed the relevant authorities to ensure that Imran Khan is provided opportunities to meet his legal team, allowing his lawyers to consult him and prepare arguments for the ongoing appellate proceedings.

The £190 million case remains one of the major legal proceedings involving the former prime minister and his wife, with their appeals seeking to overturn the accountability court’s convictions and prison sentences.

The next hearing will take place before the division bench of Chief Justice Dogar and Justice Asif, with the court having instructed both sides to advance their final arguments.