PTI Leaders Taimur Jhagra, Kamran Bangash and Irfan Saleem Arrested Outside Peshawar High Court

Police arrested three senior PTI leaders outside the Peshawar High Court under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order law.

The arrests came shortly after the court granted them interim bail until November 23 against surety bonds of Rs2 million each.

An Anti-Terrorism Court had earlier rejected their bail applications in the Radio Pakistan Peshawar attack case.

Police in Peshawar arrested three senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Kamran Bangash and Irfan Saleem, on Tuesday under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (3-MPO) law, shortly after they secured interim bail from the Peshawar High Court.

پشاور ہائیکورٹ سے ضمانت کے باوجود سابق صوبائی وزیراء تیمور جھگڑا، کامران بنگش اور ضلع پشاور صدر عرفان سلیم کو ہائیکورٹ سے پشاور پولیس نے گرفتار کرلیا۔ خیبر پختونخوا میں گورنر راج بظاہر دہشتگردی کے خاتمے کے لیے نافذ کیا گیا تھا، لیکن اس کے بعد سے انہوں نے صرف عمران خان کی جماعت کو نشانہ بنایا ہے۔ #AsimLaw — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 17, 2026

According to police, the three leaders were taken into custody outside the high court premises following a series of legal proceedings in connection with the Radio Pakistan Peshawar attack case.

Earlier in the day, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) rejected the bail applications of all three PTI leaders while announcing its reserved verdict in the case.

Following the ruling, police initially detained Kamran Bangash and Irfan Saleem. However, their lawyers subsequently managed to secure their release.

پشاور ہائیکورٹ سے ضمانت ملنے کے باوجود اب فارم 45 ایم پی اے تیمور سلیم جھگڑا، فارم 45 ایم پی اے کامران بنگش اور عرفان سلیم کی 3 ایم پی او کے کالے قانون کے تحت گرفتاری نظام اب عدالتی حکم پر نہی ڈی سی کے آڈر پر چلنے لگا ہے ۔ @kamrankbangash @Jhagra @_IrfanSaleemPTI https://t.co/7dv60YSLQ6 — PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (@PTIKPOfficial) November 17, 2026

The three leaders then approached the Peshawar High Court, seeking protection against arrest after the rejection of their bail pleas.

During the hearing, the chief justice asked whether the petitioners were present in court. Their lawyers confirmed that all three leaders were in attendance.

The petitioners’ counsel informed the court that the leaders had been nominated in the Radio Pakistan attack case and that the ATC had rejected their bail applications earlier that day.

When the chief justice inquired about the timing of their nomination, the lawyers stated that the three leaders had not initially been named in the case and were subsequently included on February 28, 2026.

After hearing the arguments, the Peshawar High Court granted interim bail to Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Kamran Bangash and Irfan Saleem until November 23, directing each of them to submit surety bonds worth Rs2 million.

Despite securing interim bail in the Radio Pakistan case, the three leaders were arrested outside the court under the separate 3-MPO provision, which allows preventive detention on public order grounds.