PCB’s Appeal Accepted, Gaddafi Stadium’s Demerit Point Removed

The ICC has accepted the Pakistan Cricket Board’s appeal regarding a demerit point given to the Gaddafi Stadium pitch.

The decision was taken after the ICC Appeals Panel reviewed the pitch video and the referee’s report.

The demerit point awarded over the Pakistan-Australia Test played on June 4 has been withdrawn.

The report says the pitch had been rated “below average,” but the appeals panel found there was insufficient evidence to support that assessment.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has accepted the Pakistan Cricket Board’s appeal against a demerit point awarded to the Gaddafi Stadium pitch in Lahore and withdrawn the penalty.

According to the Urdu report, the ICC Appeals Panel issued its decision after reviewing matters related to the pitch. The demerit point had been awarded over the pitch used for the Pakistan-Australia Test played on June 4.

The Gaddafi Stadium pitch had initially been rated “below average,” resulting in one demerit point. However, after reviewing the pitch video, the referee’s report and comments from the captains, the appeals panel decided to remove the point.

The panel observed that the match referee had followed the relevant fielding and rating principles. However, it concluded that there was not enough evidence to justify the “below average” rating. As a result, the demerit point was withdrawn.

The report further states that the pitch at Campbell Cricket Ground used during a June 8 match between America and Ireland had also received a demerit point.

Similarly, another demerit point was awarded to the pitch used for a June 16 match between New Zealand and Ireland.

According to the report, these decisions mean that three demerit points have now been removed from the respective pitches.