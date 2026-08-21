Imran Khan Declared Medically Fit After Hospital Examination, Says Attaullah Tarar

Imran Khan was taken to hospital overnight on August 20-21 in light of the Supreme Court’s decision.

A team comprising an ophthalmologist, cardiologist and physician conducted a detailed medical examination.

Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said Imran Khan was declared medically fit following the examination.

His sister Dr Uzma Khan remained present during the medical process, while Imran Khan was returned to Adiala Jail at around 5am.

PTI founder Imran Khan was declared medically fit following a detailed examination by a team of specialist doctors after being transferred from Adiala Jail to hospital overnight, Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said.

In a statement posted on X, Tarar said the former prime minister was transferred to hospital under appropriate security arrangements during the night between August 20 and 21 in light of the Supreme Court’s decision.

According to the information minister, the medical team included an ophthalmologist, a cardiologist and a physician who carried out a detailed examination of Imran Khan.

Tarar said the doctors declared the PTI founder medically fit after completing the examination.

He added that Imran Khan’s sister, Dr Uzma Khan, remained present throughout the medical process.

Following completion of the examination and related medical procedures, Imran Khan was transferred back to Adiala Jail at approximately 5am on August 21, Tarar said.

The information minister’s statement provided the government’s account of the overnight hospital transfer and medical examination carried out following the Supreme Court’s decision.