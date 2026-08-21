Sindh Government Orders Immediate Reduction in Public Transport Fares

Sindh government has ordered an immediate reduction in public transport fares following the recent decrease in diesel prices.

Revised fares will apply to buses, minibuses, coaches and other public service vehicles across the province.

Transporters have been directed to prominently display updated fare lists in vehicles and at bus terminals.

Operators charging excessive fares could face fines, suspension of route permits and cancellation of fitness certificates.

The Sindh government has ordered an immediate reduction in public transport fares across the province following the recent decrease in diesel prices, directing authorities to ensure that commuters receive the benefit of lower fuel costs.

The directives cover buses, minibuses, coaches and other public service vehicles operating in Sindh. Transport authorities have also been instructed to ensure that revised fare lists are prominently displayed inside vehicles and at bus terminals.

Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon issued the instructions after taking notice of reports that some transporters were continuing to charge higher fares despite the reduction in diesel prices.

Memon directed the transport secretary and other relevant officials to ensure that fares are reduced in proportion to the decrease in diesel prices and that the revised rates are strictly implemented.

The provincial government has warned that strict action will be taken against transport operators found overcharging passengers. Violators could face fines, suspension of route permits and cancellation of vehicle fitness certificates.

Authorities have also been instructed to strengthen monitoring on different transport routes to ensure compliance and prevent passengers from being charged more than the officially prescribed fares.

Memon said providing relief to the public was the government’s responsibility and made clear that no transporter would be allowed to arbitrarily set fares or collect amounts above the approved rates.

The government has directed transport officials to enforce the revised fare structure and take immediate action wherever violations are detected.