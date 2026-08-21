Khyber College of Dentistry Peshawar Announces Faculty, Medical and Support Staff Vacancies

Khyber College of Dentistry (KCD) Peshawar has announced vacancies for faculty, medical, nursing, administrative and support positions.

Vacancies include faculty posts in multiple dental specialties, Intensivist, Registrar, Anaesthetist, Dental Surgeon, Medical Officer, Demonstrator/Lecturer and nursing positions.

Several posts are being offered on three-year performance-based extendable contracts.

Applications must be submitted through the prescribed process within 15 days of publication of the advertisement.

Khyber College of Dentistry (KCD), Peshawar, has invited applications for a wide range of faculty, medical, nursing, administrative and support positions, offering employment opportunities to candidates with qualifications ranging from SSC to specialised medical and dental credentials.

According to an advertisement issued by the Office of the Dean, faculty positions are available in Paediatric Dentistry, Operative Dentistry, Preventive and Community Dentistry, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Science of Dental Material, Periodontology, Prosthodontics, Bio-Chemistry, Oral Medicine, Oral Biology, Oral Pathology and Forensic Odontology.

Eligibility for faculty positions will be determined under the regulations of the Policy Board for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Medical Teaching Institutions Act, 2015, and relevant PM&DC requirements. Applicants have been asked to submit testimonials, CNIC, experience certificates, credentials and other relevant academic documents.

The college has also advertised an Intensivist position in Grade 19 on a three-year performance-based extendable contract. Applicants must possess an MBBS or equivalent qualification recognised by PM&DC and should have completed FCPS, MRCP, FRCP in intensive care, or another recognised equivalent qualification. At least three years of experience in an intensive care unit is required.

An Experiential Registrar position in Periodontology at Grade 18 is also available. Candidates require a BDS or equivalent dental qualification recognised by PM&DC along with FCPS, MRCP, Diploma American Board, MD, fellowship or another recognised qualification. Relevant tertiary-care hospital experience is required, while candidates who have passed their fellowship examination during the last three years will be preferred.

The advertisement also includes an Anaesthetist position in Grade 18 on a three-year extendable contract. Applicants require an MBBS or equivalent recognised medical qualification with FCPS, MCPS, Diploma American Board or another recognised postgraduate qualification in the relevant discipline. Relevant experience at a tertiary-care hospital will be preferred.

KCD is also recruiting a Dental Surgeon in Grade 17. Candidates must possess an MBBS or equivalent recognised medical qualification along with a relevant fellowship or postgraduate qualification. Experience in the relevant specialty at a tertiary-care hospital will be preferred.

An Institutional Medical Officer position in Grade 17 has also been announced. Applicants need an MBBS or equivalent qualification recognised by PM&DC with a postgraduate fellowship training completed in the relevant specialty. Relevant tertiary-care experience after completion of postgraduate training will be preferred.

Demonstrator/Lecturer positions in Grade 17 are available in Operative Dentistry, Orthodontics, Paediatric Dentistry, Oral Medicine, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Prosthodontics, Preventive and Community Dentistry, Oral Biology, Bio-Chemistry and Medical Education. Candidates generally require an MBBS or BDS/equivalent qualification recognised by PM&DC, depending on the discipline.

For the position of Manager HR in Grade 18, candidates need an MBA in HRM with 16 years of education, an M.Sc in HRM or an equivalent qualification from an HEC-recognised institution. At least seven years of relevant post-qualification HR experience in a healthcare institution or reputable public or private organisation is required, including a minimum of two years at managerial or supervisory level.

The college has separately announced Charge Nurse vacancies for ICU and general duties in Grade 16. Eligible candidates must meet Pakistan Nursing Council registration and qualification requirements. Depending on the category, applicants may qualify through recognised General Nursing and Midwifery qualifications or a Bachelor of Science in Generic Nursing. At least one year of relevant post-qualification experience is generally required.

Support staff vacancies include Facility Attendant and Security Guard positions in Grade 4 and a Driver position in Grade 4.

Facility Attendant applicants must have an SSC qualification from a recognised board, hold a valid domicile of District Peshawar and be between 22 and 35 years old. Relevant experience will be preferred.

The Security Guard vacancy is intended for retired personnel from the armed forces or paramilitary forces. The maximum age limit is 45 years, and applicants must have at least five years of service in the forces. Candidates with a good track record in previous employment will receive preference.

For the Driver position, applicants must have an SSC qualification from a recognised board, possess a valid HTV driving licence and be between 22 and 35 years old. At least three years of post-licence experience in the relevant field is required.

Candidates can access the prescribed job application form through the Khyber College of Dentistry website. Applications, along with the required documents, must reach the office of the undersigned within 15 days of publication of the advertisement.

The institution said incomplete applications and applications received after the closing date would not be entertained. Only shortlisted candidates will be called for interviews, while original documents will be required at the time of interview.