Senate Health Committee Rejects Proposal to Extend BDS Programme to Five Years

Senate health committee has rejected a proposal to increase the BDS programme from four to five years.

Members called for improving the curriculum and clinical training instead of extending the degree duration.

The committee recommended approval of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Amendment Bill 2025.

Concerns over medical education and healthcare conditions in Balochistan were also discussed.

The Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services has rejected a proposal to extend the Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) programme from four to five years, recommending that its existing four-year duration should remain unchanged.

The committee maintained that rather than increasing the length of the programme, greater attention should be given to improving the dental curriculum and raising the standard of clinical training.

The matter was discussed during a meeting chaired by Senator Amir Waliuddin Chishti and attended by Federal Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal and other relevant officials.

During the meeting, the committee recommended approval of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Amendment Bill 2025 and suggested that it be presented before the Senate.

The committee also discussed the duration of Pharm-D and MBBS programmes. Members considered the existing duration of these programmes sufficient and opposed unnecessary extensions.

The meeting was informed that tuition and other fees at public-sector medical institutions and hospitals had not been increased.

While discussing reforms in medical and dental education, members stressed that improving academic standards and clinical training should be prioritised. The committee also directed that all relevant stakeholders be consulted before further reforms are introduced.

The healthcare and medical education situation in Balochistan also came under discussion, with members expressing concern over existing conditions in the province.

The committee chairman called for addressing outstanding concerns and moving the reform process forward, recommending amendments to the relevant laws where necessary.