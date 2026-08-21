Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Raises Water and Sanitation Charges, Residents Protest

Water charges for a five-marla residential property have increased from Rs10,200 to Rs14,400.

Conservancy and sanitation charges have risen from Rs960 to Rs3,600, an increase of 275%.

Combined water and sanitation charges have increased by around 61.3%, from Rs11,160 to Rs18,000.

Residents have expressed strong reservations over the increases and announced plans to protest.

Residents of Rawalpindi Cantonment have expressed concern over a sharp increase in water, sanitation and other charges imposed by the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board, with some announcing plans to protest against the revised rates.

According to details, charges for a five-marla residential property have increased substantially for the 2026-27 financial year compared with 2025-26.

Conservancy and sanitation charges, which previously stood at Rs960, have been raised to Rs3,600. The increase of Rs2,640 represents a rise of 275%.

Water charges have also increased from Rs10,200 to Rs14,400, adding Rs4,200 to the annual bill and representing an increase of approximately 41.2%.

When combined, annual water and sanitation charges have risen from Rs11,160 to Rs18,000. This represents an overall increase of Rs6,840, or approximately 61.3%.

The report also states that charges listed at Rs11,190 for 2025-26 have been revised to Rs18,030 for 2026-27.

Residents have criticised the increases, describing them as excessive and expressing reservations over the financial burden they could place on households. They have also announced plans to protest against the revised charges.

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Secretary Imran Habib was approached for comments regarding the increases in taxes and water bills, but no response was received, according to the report.