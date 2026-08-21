Pakistani Mountaineer Asma Mushtaq Dies After Medical Emergency on Spantik

Asma Mushtaq died while descending from Spantik after successfully reaching the 7,027-metre summit.

She suffered a sudden medical emergency at an altitude of around 6,400 metres.

Her mountain guides provided immediate medical assistance but were unable to save her.

The Lahore-born mountaineer was a UK-based doctor with experience in several climbing expeditions.

Pakistani mountaineer Asma Mushtaq has died after suffering a sudden medical emergency while descending from Spantik, a 7,027-metre peak in the Karakoram range, according to the Alpine Club of Pakistan.

The Alpine Club said Mushtaq had successfully reached the summit and was in good health at the time. However, while making her descent at an altitude of approximately 6,400 metres, she suddenly developed a serious medical condition.

Her mountain guides immediately provided medical assistance and made efforts to save her life, but she did not survive. Media reports suggested that she may have developed high-altitude sickness during the descent.

Mushtaq was originally from Lahore and was working as a doctor in the United Kingdom, where she was involved in maternity and child care.

Alongside her medical career, she had a strong interest in mountaineering, travel and natural landscapes and was also involved in travel vlogging.

She had taken part in several mountaineering expeditions before attempting Spantik. Among her previous achievements was a successful winter ascent of Musa Ka Musalla, a 4,076-metre peak. She had also been associated with expeditions in the Rupal and Arundu regions.

Spantik, located in Pakistan’s Karakoram range, presents the severe conditions associated with high-altitude climbing. Mountaineers in the northern regions can face low oxygen levels, extreme cold, avalanches, rockfalls and rapidly changing weather, while medical emergencies can become life-threatening at higher elevations.

Recent incidents have once again highlighted the dangers faced by climbers attempting Pakistan’s high-altitude peaks. In July, a 10-member team of international mountaineers was reported to have died in an avalanche on Broad Peak.

Mushtaq’s death occurred after she had successfully completed the ascent of Spantik and was returning from the summit, underscoring that descent remains one of the most demanding and dangerous stages of high-altitude mountaineering.