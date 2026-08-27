Pakistan Times
August 27, 2026   |   14 ر بیع الاول 1448
Cricket Ban Imran Back to Jail US-Iran War Gold Price Currency Exchange Rates CNG Price Petrol Price Today's Weather

Pakistan Pacer Hassan Ali Performs Umrah, Shares Heartfelt Message

PT Web Desk August 27, 2026
  • Hassan Ali shared a message after performing Umrah.
  • The Pakistan fast bowler described Umrah as a journey of peace, blessings and closeness to Allah.
  • He prayed for acceptance of prayers, forgiveness of sins and peace in people’s hearts.
WhatsApp Facebook Select Pakistan Times As Preferred Source

Pakistan fast bowler Hassan Ali has shared a heartfelt message after performing Umrah, describing the pilgrimage as a spiritual journey filled with peace and blessings.

In a post on social media, Hassan Ali wrote, “Umrah — a journey of peace, blessings, and closeness to Allah.”

Also Read:

The cricketer also offered prayers for everyone, asking Allah to accept every prayer, forgive every sin and fill people’s hearts with peace.

“May Allah accept every prayer, forgive every sin, and fill our hearts with His peace. Ameen,” Hassan Ali wrote.

The Pakistan pacer’s message reflected the spiritual significance of his Umrah journey, as he expressed gratitude and shared prayers with his followers.

Add PT as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.
Select Pakistan Times As Preferred Source
FOLLOW US
WhatsApp Facebook X TikTok YouTube
T20 World Cup T20 WC Schedule Points Table 2027 PSL Cricket Updates

Tags:


Top Headlines

                  

About | Privacy | Terms | Contact Us

Pakistan Times
Logo