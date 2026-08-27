Premium Concierge Service Launched at Islamabad Airport for Passenger Convenience

Islamabad International Airport has introduced a premium meet-and-greet and concierge service for travellers.

Dedicated corridors and waiting lounges will be available for arriving and departing passengers.

The service aims to provide greater comfort, convenience and personalised assistance to travellers.

A premium meet-and-greet and concierge service has been formally launched at Islamabad International Airport, offering passengers additional assistance and a more comfortable experience during arrival and departure.

Formal launch of "KHUSH AAMDEED" at Islamabad International Airport ✈️ 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/VUHFselemt — Pakistan Strategic Forum (@ForumStrategic) August 25, 2026

Under the newly introduced service, passengers will have access to dedicated corridors and separate waiting areas for arrivals and departures. Travellers using the premium facility will also receive special assistance aimed at making their journey through the airport smoother and more convenient.

The initiative is expected to improve passenger facilities and enhance the overall travel experience at Islamabad International Airport by providing greater convenience throughout arrival and departure procedures.

Defence Secretary Lieutenant General (retd) Muhammad Ali formally inaugurated the Premium Concierge Service at the airport.

Additional Secretary Major General Qaiser Sulaiman, Pakistan Airports Authority Director General Air Vice Marshal Zeeshan Saeed and Pakistan International Airlines CEO Air Vice Marshal Aamir Hayat were also present at the inauguration.