PML-N Names Iftikhar Gilani as Candidate for AJK Prime Minister

PML-N has finalised Barrister Iftikhar Gilani as its candidate for AJK prime minister.

The decision was made following consultations chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The AJK Legislative Assembly is scheduled to elect the new prime minister on August 28.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has finalised Barrister Iftikhar Gilani as its candidate for the office of prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), as the party prepares to form its new government in the region.

The decision was reached during a high-level meeting at the Prime Minister’s House chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Senior party leaders held detailed consultations on the new government’s formation and its parliamentary and administrative priorities.

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly is scheduled to elect the new prime minister on August 28.

Among those attending the meeting were Senator Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Saad Rafique, PML-N AJK President Shah Ghulam Qadir and former AJK prime minister Raja Farooq Haider.

Newly elected AJK Legislative Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Tariq Farooq and Deputy Speaker Ahmed Raza Qadri also participated in the discussions. Barrister Iftikhar Gilani, who was elected to the assembly on a technocrat seat, was present as well.

The meeting also focused on the PML-N’s future parliamentary strategy and the formation of the new AJK cabinet. Party leaders discussed the priorities that would guide the incoming administration after the election of the prime minister.