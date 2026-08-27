Oil Tanker Hit by ‘Unknown Projectile’ in Strait of Hormuz

An oil tanker was struck by an unidentified projectile near Oman’s coastal city of Khasab, causing a fire that was later extinguished.

UKMTO said there were no crew casualties or adverse environmental impact, while authorities are investigating the incident.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz following US and Israeli attacks on Iran and increased US economic pressure on Tehran.

An oil tanker was struck by an “unknown projectile” in the Strait of Hormuz, triggering a fire on board before the blaze was brought under control, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said early Thursday.

According to UKMTO, the incident occurred near Khasab, a coastal city in Oman, and was reported to the maritime agency on Tuesday. Local authorities informed UKMTO that the tanker had been hit by an unidentified projectile, causing a fire that was subsequently extinguished.

No casualties were reported among the vessel’s crew, while authorities also said there had been no adverse environmental impact from the incident. An investigation is underway to determine what struck the tanker and the circumstances surrounding the attack.

UKMTO’s notice did not identify the tanker, its nationality or its direction of travel at the time of the incident.

The latest incident comes amid continuing tensions in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz following US and Israeli attacks on Iran in late February. Iran has since effectively restricted passage through the waterway and has sought to impose tolls on vessels using the route.

Tehran has also targeted ships it accuses of attempting to avoid its preferred passage arrangements. The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most important energy shipping routes, making security developments in the area closely watched by global markets.

The incident also comes as Washington increases economic pressure on Tehran. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Monday outlined plans aimed at the “economic asphyxiation” of Iran through further financial pressure.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian rejected the latest US pressure on Wednesday, saying the new sanctions “will not achieve anything.”