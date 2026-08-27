iPhone 18 Series: Release Date, Expected Price in Pakistan, Models and New Features

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and its first foldable iPhone at its September 9, 2026 event.

The regular iPhone 18, iPhone 18e and iPhone Air 2 are reportedly being held until spring 2027 under Apple’s new split-launch strategy.

Major expected upgrades include 2nm A20-generation chips, improved cameras, longer battery life and a smaller Dynamic Island.

Apple’s next generation of iPhones is getting closer, but the iPhone 18 launch is expected to be very different from previous years.

Apple has announced a special event for September 9, 2026, where the company is widely expected to introduce the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and its first foldable iPhone. The regular iPhone 18, however, is not expected to arrive at the same time. Current reports suggest Apple will instead release the iPhone 18, iPhone 18e and iPhone Air 2 in spring 2027.

For buyers in Pakistan and India, this means Apple’s most expensive new iPhones are likely to arrive first, while customers looking for the standard iPhone 18 may have to wait several more months.

Apple appears to be moving away from launching most of its major iPhones together in September.

The expected schedule currently looks like this:

Model Expected Launch iPhone 18 Pro September 2026 iPhone 18 Pro Max September 2026 Foldable iPhone September 2026 iPhone 18 Spring 2027 iPhone 18e Spring 2027 iPhone Air 2 Spring 2027

The September 9 Apple event itself is confirmed, but Apple has not officially confirmed the names or specifications of the iPhones that will be introduced there. Reports consistently point to the Pro models and foldable iPhone being the main smartphone announcements.

Which iPhone 18 Models Are Coming?

Apple’s expanded lineup could eventually give buyers several choices at very different price points.

iPhone 18

The regular iPhone 18 is expected to remain the mainstream model, with a display of around 6.3 inches and Apple’s new A20 processor.

The important change is its release date. Instead of September 2026, the standard iPhone 18 is currently expected around spring 2027. Reports also point to more RAM, a smaller Dynamic Island and Apple’s next-generation C2 modem.

iPhone 18e

The iPhone 18e is expected to be the more affordable member of the family.

Current reports suggest a 6.1-inch display, A20 chip and 9GB of RAM. It is also expected in spring 2027. Apple could make compromises elsewhere to maintain a lower price than the standard iPhone 18.

iPhone 18 Pro

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to be one of Apple’s headline September releases.

Rumored specifications include a 6.3-inch display, A20 Pro chip manufactured using a 2nm process, 12GB of RAM, a smaller Dynamic Island and an upgraded main camera with variable aperture.

iPhone 18 Pro Max

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to offer many of the same features as the Pro but with a larger 6.9-inch display and bigger battery.

For buyers who want the largest screen, strongest battery performance and Apple’s most advanced conventional iPhone camera system, the Pro Max is likely to remain the flagship choice.

Apple’s Foldable iPhone

The biggest new addition could be Apple’s first foldable iPhone.

Current reports describe a book-style device with an outer screen of around 5.5 inches and an internal display measuring approximately 7.8 inches when unfolded. Reports have referred to the device as the “iPhone Fold” and more recently the “iPhone Ultra,” but Apple has not officially confirmed its final name.

Expected iPhone 18 Price in Pakistan

Apple has not announced Pakistani prices for any iPhone 18 model.

Therefore, exact prices appearing online should not be treated as confirmed. Pakistan pricing can change significantly depending on Apple’s international prices, the dollar-to-rupee exchange rate, import costs, retailer margins, storage capacity and PTA-related taxes.

Based on the premium positioning expected for the new generation, buyers can use the following only as broad planning estimates:

Model Rough Pakistan Price Estimate iPhone 18 Rs. 300,000–400,000 iPhone 18e Rs. 230,000–320,000 iPhone 18 Pro Rs. 450,000–550,000+ iPhone 18 Pro Max Rs. 500,000–600,000+ Foldable iPhone Rs. 650,000–850,000+

These are not official Apple prices. Actual prices in Pakistan could be higher or lower, particularly for PTA-approved devices.

Buyers should also remember that imported non-PTA and officially PTA-approved iPhones can have substantially different market prices in Pakistan.

Expected iPhone 18 Price in India

Apple has also not announced official Indian prices for the iPhone 18 generation.

Current international price expectations suggest that Apple’s next Pro phones could become more expensive, but Indian prices will ultimately depend on Apple’s regional pricing strategy, taxes, exchange rates and local manufacturing arrangements.

Broad estimates are:

Model Rough India Price Estimate iPhone 18 ₹85,000–₹1,00,000 iPhone 18e ₹65,000–₹80,000 iPhone 18 Pro ₹1,45,000–₹1,70,000 iPhone 18 Pro Max ₹1,60,000–₹1,85,000 Foldable iPhone ₹2,00,000–₹2,50,000+

These figures are projections rather than confirmed launch prices.

Could the iPhone 18 Pro Be More Expensive?

Price increases are one of the biggest questions surrounding the new generation.

Apple’s current iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max start at $1,099 and $1,199 respectively in the US, while industry estimates have suggested the next Pro generation could increase by around $100 to $300 because of higher component costs.

The foldable iPhone is expected to sit in an entirely different price category, with rumors pointing to a US price of approximately $2,000 to $2,500.

That would make it one of the most expensive iPhones Apple has ever sold.

A20 and A20 Pro: Apple’s Move to 2nm

One of the most important upgrades expected from the iPhone 18 generation is Apple’s A20 chip family.

The new processors are expected to use an advanced 2-nanometre manufacturing process, compared with the 3nm technology used for the previous generation.

The smaller manufacturing process could improve performance and power efficiency, potentially benefiting everyday speed, gaming, battery life, image processing and on-device artificial intelligence.

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are expected to receive the higher-performance A20 Pro, while the standard iPhone 18 and 18e are expected to use the A20.

Smaller Dynamic Island

Apple could also reduce the size of the Dynamic Island.

Current reports suggest the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max will have a smaller Dynamic Island rather than eliminating it completely. A narrower Dynamic Island has also been rumored for the regular iPhone 18, although reports about the standard model are less settled.

The change would give users slightly more usable screen area without completely changing the familiar front design.

Major Camera Upgrade for iPhone 18 Pro

Photography could be one of the strongest reasons to upgrade to an iPhone 18 Pro.

Apple is reportedly developing a variable-aperture Wide camera for the Pro models. Unlike a fixed aperture, variable aperture allows the camera to physically adjust how much light reaches the sensor.

In practical terms, the technology could give the camera greater control over lighting and background blur and potentially improve photography across different conditions.

The feature has not yet been officially confirmed by Apple.

Better Battery Life

Battery life could improve without Apple needing to rely entirely on larger batteries.

The 2nm A20 Pro is expected to offer improved efficiency, while reports also point to display efficiency improvements. The Pro Max is expected to have a larger battery than the smaller Pro model.

The exact battery capacities and official battery-life figures will not be known until Apple reveals the devices.

Apple’s New C2 Modem

Apple is continuing its effort to bring more of the iPhone’s connectivity technology in-house.

The iPhone 18 generation has been linked to Apple’s next-generation C2 modem, with the component expected to improve wireless efficiency and further reduce Apple’s reliance on outside modem suppliers.

Actual network performance will only become clear after the phones are released and independently tested.

More RAM for Apple Intelligence

Memory is becoming increasingly important as Apple expands on-device artificial intelligence.

Ming-Chi Kuo has reported that the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e will have 9GB of RAM, while the iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max and foldable model are expected to have 12GB.

However, there is disagreement among analysts. Jeff Pu has predicted 12GB for the standard iPhone 18 while agreeing that the 18e will have 9GB. For that reason, the regular iPhone 18’s final RAM capacity should still be treated as unconfirmed.

Expected iPhone 18 Display Sizes

Apple is not expected to dramatically increase the size of its conventional iPhones.

Model Expected Display iPhone 18e Around 6.1 inches iPhone 18 Around 6.3 inches iPhone 18 Pro Around 6.3 inches iPhone 18 Pro Max Around 6.9 inches Foldable iPhone Around 5.5-inch outer / 7.8-inch inner

The foldable model would therefore provide Apple’s largest usable iPhone display when opened.

New iPhone 18 Pro Colors

Apple could introduce new finishes for the Pro series.

Dark Cherry has emerged as one of the most frequently reported special colors for the iPhone 18 Pro generation, while Light Blue has also been mentioned.

As always, Apple’s official color names and final selection may differ from pre-launch leaks.

Apple’s First Foldable iPhone Could Steal the Show

While the iPhone 18 Pro will receive major internal upgrades, Apple’s foldable iPhone could become the most closely watched device at the September event.

The device is expected to open like a book, providing a compact external display when closed and a tablet-like internal display when unfolded.

Reports currently point to an approximately 5.5-inch outer screen and 7.8-inch inner display.

Its biggest challenge will be price. With estimates of roughly $2,000 to $2,500 in the US, the foldable model could sit far above even the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

iPhone 18 vs iPhone 18 Pro

Feature iPhone 18 iPhone 18 Pro Expected Launch Spring 2027 September 2026 Display Around 6.3 inches Around 6.3 inches Processor A20 A20 Pro RAM 9GB/12GB disputed 12GB expected Dynamic Island Smaller version rumored Smaller version expected Main Camera Standard system expected Variable aperture rumored Target Buyer Mainstream users Premium/pro users

The biggest difference this time may not simply be specifications. Buyers wanting the standard model are expected to wait around six months longer than those purchasing the Pro generation.

Should You Wait for the iPhone 18?

For anyone considering an expensive iPhone upgrade in Pakistan or India, waiting for Apple’s September event makes sense before making a final decision.

Apple’s September 9 event is close, and it should finally replace months of rumors with confirmed information about the iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max and foldable iPhone.

People specifically interested in the regular iPhone 18 face a different decision. Current reporting consistently points to a spring 2027 release, meaning the wait could extend into March or April.

The biggest reasons to wait include the new 2nm A20 generation of processors, camera improvements, potentially better battery life, increased RAM and Apple’s growing focus on on-device AI.

However, buyers should avoid treating leaked specifications or estimated Pakistan and India prices as final until Apple makes its official announcements.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the iPhone 18 Pro launching?

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to be unveiled at Apple’s September 9, 2026 event.

When will the regular iPhone 18 launch?

The regular iPhone 18 is currently expected in spring 2027 rather than September 2026. Reports suggest a release around March or April.

What will the iPhone 18 cost in Pakistan?

Apple has not announced a Pakistani price. A broad market estimate would put the standard model somewhere around Rs. 300,000 to Rs. 400,000, but exchange rates, storage, import costs and PTA taxes could significantly change the final price.

What will the iPhone 18 cost in India?

There is no official Indian price yet. A broad pre-launch estimate places the standard model around ₹85,000 to ₹1,00,000, but buyers should wait for Apple’s official announcement before treating any figure as confirmed.

Is Apple launching an iPhone 18 Pro Max?

Yes, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is widely expected alongside the iPhone 18 Pro in September 2026.

Is Apple making a foldable iPhone?

Apple is widely expected to introduce its first foldable iPhone in September 2026. Reports point to an approximately 5.5-inch outer display and a 7.8-inch internal display.

Will it be called iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra?

Apple has not officially announced the name. Reports have used both names, although “iPhone Ultra” has appeared in more recent reporting.

What are the biggest iPhone 18 Pro upgrades?

The major rumored upgrades include the A20 Pro 2nm processor, a smaller Dynamic Island, variable-aperture main camera, improved battery efficiency, 12GB of RAM and Apple’s C2 modem.

How much RAM will the iPhone 18 have?

Reports currently conflict. Ming-Chi Kuo expects 9GB of RAM in the standard iPhone 18, while analyst Jeff Pu has predicted 12GB. Both figures remain unofficial.

Should I buy the iPhone 17 or wait for the iPhone 18?

Buyers interested in a Pro model may benefit from waiting until Apple’s September 9 event before deciding, since the next Pro generation is expected very soon. Buyers interested specifically in the regular iPhone 18 should be prepared to wait until spring 2027.

Has Apple officially announced the iPhone 18?

Apple has confirmed its September 9 event, but it has not officially announced the iPhone 18 specifications, prices or complete model lineup. Until Apple unveils the devices, specifications discussed above remain based on credible industry reports, analyst information and leaks.