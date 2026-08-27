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9/11 Attack Suspect Khalid Sheikh Mohammed to Face Trial in 2028

PT Web Desk August 27, 2026
  • Khalid Sheikh Mohammed is expected to go on trial before a US military court in June 2028.
  • He is accused of being the mastermind behind the September 11, 2001 attacks in the United States.
  • Mohammed was captured in Pakistan in March 2003 and later transferred to Guantanamo Bay.
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Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the alleged mastermind behind the September 11, 2001 attacks in the United States, is set to face trial before a military court beginning in June 2028.

The trial date was set through a judge’s ruling, according to reports in US media on Wednesday.

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Mohammed was regarded as one of Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden’s senior lieutenants before his capture in Pakistan in March 2003.

Following his arrest, Mohammed was held for three years at secret detention facilities operated by the CIA.

He was later transferred to the US military detention facility at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in 2006, where he has remained in custody.

The planned June 2028 proceedings would bring the long-running case over the September 11 attacks to trial more than two decades after Mohammed was captured.

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