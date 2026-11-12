CAD to PKR Today: Canadian Dollar Rate in Pakistan on November 11, 2026

The Canadian dollar is quoted at Rs 197.86 for buying and Rs 204.79 for selling.

The CAD to PKR exchange rate is important for Pakistani immigrants, students and families in Canada.

Education expenses, remittances and international transfers are affected by currency movements.

The Canadian dollar (CAD) was quoted at Rs 197.86 for buying and Rs 204.79 for selling against the Pakistani rupee in the open currency market on Wednesday, November 11, 2026.

The Canadian dollar to Pakistani rupee exchange rate is particularly relevant to Pakistanis living, studying or working in Canada, as well as families preparing to send money between the two countries.

At the reported buying rate, 100 Canadian dollars would convert to approximately Rs 19,786, while CAD 1,000 would be equivalent to Rs 197,860.

Canadian Dollar PKR at Buying Rate PKR at Selling Rate 1 CAD 197.86 204.79 10 CAD 1,978.60 2,047.90 100 CAD 19,786 20,479 500 CAD 98,930 102,395 1,000 CAD 197,860 204,790

Canada remains a major destination for Pakistani students, skilled workers and immigrants. The exchange rate is therefore closely monitored by individuals paying tuition fees, managing immigration expenses and transferring funds internationally.

Pakistani families receiving financial support from relatives in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary and other Canadian cities also follow the CAD to PKR rate.

The Canadian dollar’s international value is influenced by economic conditions in Canada, interest rates, commodity markets and global currency movements.

Currency exchange companies may offer different buying and selling rates, while international transfer services may apply additional fees.