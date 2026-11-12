EUR to PKR Today: Euro Rate in Pakistan on November 11, 2026

The euro is quoted at Rs 308.58 for buying and Rs 313.58 for selling.

The EUR to PKR rate affects overseas remittances, European travel and international payments.

Pakistani students and businesses dealing with eurozone countries closely monitor exchange rates.

The euro (EUR) was quoted at Rs 308.58 for buying and Rs 313.58 for selling against the Pakistani rupee in the open currency market on November 11, 2026.

The euro to Pakistani rupee exchange rate is important for individuals and businesses maintaining financial connections with European countries that use the euro as their official currency.

At the reported buying rate, €100 would convert to approximately Rs 30,858, while €1,000 would be worth Rs 308,580.

Euro PKR at Buying Rate PKR at Selling Rate 1 EUR 308.58 313.58 10 EUR 3,085.80 3,135.80 100 EUR 30,858 31,358 500 EUR 154,290 156,790 1,000 EUR 308,580 313,580

The euro is used in major European economies, including Germany, France, Italy and Spain, making it relevant to Pakistani exporters, importers, overseas workers and international students.

Pakistani families receiving remittances from eurozone countries may see changes in the rupee value of their transfers when the euro exchange rate moves.

Similarly, students applying to European universities and tourists planning visits to eurozone destinations must consider the exchange rate when estimating tuition fees, accommodation and travel expenses.

The EUR to PKR rate can fluctuate because of changes in global financial markets, monetary policies and demand for foreign currencies.

Open-market buying and selling quotations may differ from the exchange rates offered by commercial banks and international money transfer providers.