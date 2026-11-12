KWD to PKR Today: Kuwaiti Dinar Rate in Pakistan on November 11, 2026

The Kuwaiti dinar is quoted at Rs 881.33 for buying and Rs 894.11 for selling.

The Kuwaiti dinar is one of the world’s highest-valued currencies per unit.

The exchange rate is important for Pakistani workers in Kuwait and families receiving remittances.

The Kuwaiti dinar (KWD) was quoted at Rs 881.33 for buying and Rs 894.11 for selling against the Pakistani rupee in the open currency market on November 11, 2026.

The KWD to PKR exchange rate attracts considerable attention because the Kuwaiti dinar has a significantly higher value per unit than most internationally traded currencies.

At the reported buying rate, 100 Kuwaiti dinars would convert to approximately Rs 88,133, while 1,000 dinars would be worth Rs 881,330.

Kuwaiti Dinar PKR at Buying Rate PKR at Selling Rate 1 KWD 881.33 894.11 10 KWD 8,813.30 8,941.10 100 KWD 88,133 89,411 500 KWD 440,665 447,055 1,000 KWD 881,330 894,110

Kuwait is an important employment destination for Pakistani professionals and workers, particularly in sectors such as construction, healthcare, engineering and services.

Changes in the dinar’s value against the Pakistani rupee can influence the amount received by families when overseas workers transfer their salaries and savings to Pakistan.

Unlike currencies pegged exclusively to the US dollar, the Kuwaiti dinar is managed against an undisclosed basket of international currencies.

The exchange rate may therefore be affected by international currency movements as well as changes in the Pakistani rupee’s value.

Actual conversion rates can vary between banks, exchange companies and international remittance services.