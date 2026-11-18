BISP Approves Financial Assistance for Unmarried Women Aged 45 and Above

The Benazir Income Support Programme has approved the inclusion of deserving unmarried women aged 45 and above.

BISP Chairperson Senator Rubina Khalid confirmed that the decision was approved by the programme’s board.

Women who have never been married will qualify for assistance if they meet BISP’s eligibility requirements.

The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has approved the inclusion of unmarried women aged 45 and above in its financial assistance programme, expanding social protection coverage to another group of deserving women across Pakistan.

BISP Chairperson Senator Rubina Khalid announced that the programme’s board had formally approved the decision, allowing eligible women who have never been married to receive financial support under the government’s social welfare initiative.

She clarified that the new provision specifically applies to women aged 45 or older who have remained unmarried throughout their lives.

Under the revised eligibility arrangements, such women will be considered for financial assistance, provided they fulfil the income and other eligibility conditions prescribed by BISP.

The decision expands the programme’s coverage by recognising the financial needs of unmarried women in this age group who may require government assistance to meet their living expenses.

However, reaching the age of 45 will not automatically qualify an unmarried woman for financial support. Applicants must still satisfy the programme’s established eligibility requirements.

The announcement did not specify a separate payment amount, registration schedule or implementation date for the newly included category of beneficiaries.