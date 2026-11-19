WWE Legend ‘Cowboy’ Bill Watts Dies at 87

Legendary American wrestler and promoter Bill Watts, popularly known as “Cowboy,” has died at the age of 87.

Watts played a major role in developing Mid-South Wrestling during the 1970s and 1980s, helping shape the careers of several prominent wrestlers.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009 in recognition of his contributions to professional wrestling.

Legendary American professional wrestler and wrestling promoter “Cowboy” Bill Watts has died at the age of 87, marking the loss of one of the most influential figures in the history of professional wrestling.

Born in Oklahoma, United States, Watts began his professional wrestling career in the 1960s and went on to establish himself as a prominent wrestler before achieving even greater recognition as a promoter and wrestling executive.

During the 1970s and 1980s, Watts became widely known for his leadership of Mid-South Wrestling, a promotion that played an important role in the development of professional wrestling in the United States.

Under his management, Mid-South Wrestling became a major platform for emerging and established wrestling talent. Several well-known names in the industry, including Ted DiBiase and Shawn Michaels, were associated with the promotion during their careers.

Watts was particularly recognised for introducing innovative approaches to wrestling entertainment. He emphasised compelling rivalries, weekly storylines and distinctive wrestler personalities, helping create a more engaging experience for television audiences.

His approach combined competitive wrestling with dramatic storytelling, allowing performers to develop recognisable characters while building long-running rivalries that attracted dedicated audiences.

Beyond his career inside the ring, Watts earned a reputation as an influential wrestling promoter whose ideas helped shape the presentation and business of professional wrestling during a period of significant industry growth.

His contributions to wrestling were formally recognised in 2009 when he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, one of the industry’s most prestigious honours.

Watts remained a respected figure in professional wrestling history, particularly for his work in Mid-South Wrestling and his influence on the development of wrestling promotions in the United States.